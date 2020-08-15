Mark Wahlberg helps his bear become a dad in ‘Ted 2’

Ted’s love for Tami Lynn (Jessica Barth) ends in marriage. Once married, they decide to have a baby together, but Ted cannot have children because he is a teddy bear. In this difficult situation with his partner, Ted will have to enlist the help of John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), in order for him to donate sperm so that he can have a baby with his wife. But a new problem will arise when Ted is told that, even if he has that child, they will never recognize his right as a father because he is not a person of flesh and blood.

Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman, luxury reinforcements

The overwhelming success it had Ted (2012) in movie theaters around the world was a more than justified endorsement for the story of the most hooligan teddy bear in the history of cinema to have a sequel. Although it did not match or come close to the numbers of the first installment, Ted 2 it was also a box office success. Seth MacFarlane returned to direct the feature film, to write the script and to participate as a member of the cast, in the latter case giving the voice to Ted.

In addition to the teddy bear, his inseparable human companion was again Mark Wahlberg, who repeated the role for the second time, as did Amanda Seyfried. In addition, among the cast members of Ted 2 highlighted the presence of two well-known Hollywood faces, Liam Neeson y Morgan Freeman, who played supporting roles.

Ted 2. EE.UU., 2015. Comedia. 115 min. Dir.: Seth MacFarlane. Int.: Mark Wahlberg, Seth MacFarlane, Amanda Seyfried, Giovanni Ribisi, Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Patrick Warburton, Dennis Haysbert.

