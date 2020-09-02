Marisol Nichols: The ‘Riverdale’ actress who hunts pedophiles when off set

Actress Marisol Nichols, known for having worked on series like Riverdale or 24, had a bad streak in 2012. They didn’t sign her up for new projects. But instead of sinking into the squalor of his room, he decided to use his acting talents for good. It was reported about the world of sexual abuse of minors, child trafficking, and offered her services as an actress to the police forces to help them capture depraved, traffickers and aggressors. Now Sony Pictures Television is preparing a series television of his work as an undercover agent.







This work by Marisol Nichols fascinated Hollywood at the end of April when journalist Erika Hayasaki published a report about the actress in one of her raids. He had settled in simple motels with FBI agents to serve as a hook for potential assailants.

She was there with her cell phone, writing ads that hinted that minors were available for sex, waiting for one of the potential aggressors to make an appearance and they could arrest him. Your paper? The actress, aware that she is not the most famous in Hollywood, plays both adult women who prostitute their children and the minors themselves.

At 46, the first role can be played face to face. The second, on the other hand, is more elaborate: pretends to be a minor in telephone conversations And if someone shows up at the motel, they turn on their back with a sweatshirt on, taking advantage of their slim build and dark hair. And he receives instructions: how old he is supposed to be, what the parents are like, and so on.









After having worked in police series such as CSI, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit or Blind Justice, felt the need to collaborate in the cause after the experience she had as a child. At the age of 11, she had attended a party with boys older than her and the next day she woke up having been raped.







Nichols, who in 2014 created her own foundation to combat present-day sexual slavery, is involved in the adaptation of her life by Sony Pictures Television. At the moment, the project is in the development phase but she is listed as an executive producer and is expected to participate in the project as an actress.

Recently left Riverdale, the teenage series where she played Hermione Lodge, Veronica’s mother and crush on Fred Andrews, the character played by Luke Perry (Feeling of living) before he passed away in 2019. Soon you can see Nichols, in addition, in Spiral, a new installment of the horror saga Saw.











