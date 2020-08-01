Mario Casas is Francesc Boix, ‘The photographer of Mauthausen’

With the help of a group of Spanish prisoners who lead the clandestine organization of the Mauthausen concentration camp, Francesc Boix (Mario Casas), a prisoner who works in the photographic laboratory, risks his life by planning the evasion of negatives that will demonstrate to the world the atrocities committed by the Nazis. Thousands of images that show from within all the cruelty of a perverse system. The photographs that Boix and his companions managed to save were decisive in condemning high Nazi officials at the Nuremberg trials in 1946. Boix was the only Spaniard who attended as a witness.

The radical physical change of Mario Casas

After returning to the address with Kidnapping (2016), two decades after his debut feature, Die my life (1996), Mar Targarona he put himself in front of The Mauthausen photographer (2018) to direct his third feature film. This feature film, based on real events, obtained four nominations in the Goya, but he did not manage to win any of the prizes to which he applied.

The great protagonist of this film produced by TVE was Mario Casas, that to get into the skin of Francesc Boix had to undergo a strict regimen to lose more than ten kilos in a few months. In the cast, where there were Spaniards as well known on the national scene as Alain Hernández or Macarena Gómez, the presence of foreign actors was also included, such as the German Richard van Weyden or the Belgian Frank Feys.

Esp., 2018. Thriller. 110 min. Dir .: Mar Targarona. Int .: Mario Casas, Richard van Weyden, Alain Hernández, Adrià Salazar, Stefan Weinert, Macarena Gómez, Frank Feys, Rubén Yuste, Eduard Buch, Efrain Anglès.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.