Mario Casas confirms that he will be in the new episodes of ‘Paco’s men’

A decade after the emission of the last chapter, it returns Paco’s men with almost all its protagonists and some news. The last to sign up for this second stage of the Antena 3 series is Mario Casas who throughout 78 chapters played Aitor Carrasco. “Luis San Narciso, the casting director, called me, who first bet on me on SMS and then on Paco’s men and he told me that they would be very excited for me to be there. The Pacos are part of my life and professional process and I couldn’t refuse “, the actor has confirmed to Teleprogram. “I will be there because it is a series that made me known, in addition to the side of some huge colleagues and actors, we all share a dream”, Mario confesses, that on September 16 he premieres The practitioner on Netflix.

Thus, the fans of ‘Los Pacos’ will once again see the three protagonists of the triangle formed by Lucas (Hugo Silva), Sara (Michelle Jenner) and Aitor (Mario Casas) that had the audience in suspense and that finally left him last out.

A second life for the series

The successful fiction of Antena 3, which became a phenomenon among viewers reaching 117 episodes and a total of nine seasons, has already started its recordings that will be extended over the next few months, under strict health security measures.

Loco to return is the title of the first of the chapters of the new installment of Paco’s men. Ten years have passed and the scriptwriters have devised a great plot twist, which will mark a before and after in the San Antonio neighborhood. Since last August 21, Paco Tous He has returned to wearing the police uniform – this time as a commissioner, since he was an inspector before – under the orders of the director Alejandro Bazzano (Sea of ​​plastic, Victim number 8).

“The series continues to maintain its spirit “, says the actor, although adapted to the new times, in terms of plot and narrative, and with 50-minute chapters.

His character, Miranda, now wiser and more stubborn, continues to team up with Mariano (Pepón Nieto) and Lucas (Hugo Silva) to solve surreal cases; the first, one of illegal traffic in radioactive weapons.

Three new cops

“We are ten years older but we approach the series with the same enthusiasm “, confesses Pepon Nieto, who also this summer shares the stage with Paco, in Host, a new version of Molière’s text. Carlos Santos also repeats – “Povedilla will continue doing his thing”, He says– and Neus Sanz:“Rita is my favorite character and getting back with him is lucky. In the end it will be true that Pacos are eternal!”.

Lola (Adriana Ozores) returns from Barcelona, ​​where she started a new life after leaving Paco. And in some episodes Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva will appear, the eternal couple Sara and Lucas, with a son together.

Three agents join, Ika (Amaia Sagasti, The invisible line), Paco’s decisive and funny niece, who wanted to follow in his footsteps; Rober (Juan Grandinetti, The curse of the handsome), a young agent, reserved, and specialist in telecommunications; and

Dolores (Amparo Larrañaga), who, despite their differences in character, will connect very well with Paco.

Marc Cistaré, who was in the previous stage, acts as executive producer, along with Javier Pons and Montse García. José Javier Reguilón repeats as screenwriter, with Abraham Sastre and Tom Fernández.

First, in payment

The fiction of Globomedia, which discovered Aitor Luna and the group Pignoise; in which Mario Casas was an intern at the police station, and Amaia Salamanca, waitress at the Los Cachis bar, will soon arrive at Atresplayer Premium, and then at Antena 3.

