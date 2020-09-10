Mario Casas confirms if he will be in the revival of ‘Paco’s men’

Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva are confirmed to the revival of Paco’s men. In fact, the two have already been reprising the roles of Sara and Lucas on the set of the series, which has been shooting since mid-August. But was there a hole for Mario Casas, who for a long time was the third in contention as Aitor? The actor has finally clarified his involvement.

“In his day Luis San Narciso called me, who was the one who gave me the opportunity to start this. He offered to stay and I immediately said yes”, Has revealed in an interview to MadMenMag. As he explained, he wanted to work with San Narciso again but also to reconnect with his old colleagues with whom he shared scenes and experiences between 2007 and 2010 and in more than 70 episodes.















He offered to stay and I immediately said yes





Paco’s Men, in fact, was the first production that turned Mario Casas, now 34 years old and with a long career behind him, into a boy who lined folders. Sara, the character of Michelle Jenner, was doubting between two of the men with whom her father Paco worked in the police and the audience was the same, with their hearts broken in half.

After Paco’s men, Mario Casas was part of the cast of El barco (2011-2013) and then left television to focus on cinema. They were the advantages of having participated in the films of 3 meters above the sky and I desire you, which made him a movie star. He was also in titles like Palm trees in the snow or The Mauthausen Photographer before returning to television with

Instinct for Movistar, an erotic drama with hints of 50 shades of gray.





What will this new version of Paco’s men? Little is known. Paco’s character is older, wiser and more stubborn (and more popular since Paco Tous participated in The paper house). He has grown as a person and around him everything is changing. But if there is one thing Paco has, it is that he is a born survivor and will always know how to adapt to any challenge. Of course, always with the help of his friends.









Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto, Carlos Santos, Neus Sanz, Amparo Larrañaga, Amaia Sagasti and Juan Grandinetti star in this new installment, which will also feature the participation of Hugo Silva, Michelle Jenner and Adriana Ozores.











