Manolo Escobar’s ‘Blood ties’, icon of Spanish song

Admired and loved for generations, the story of Manolo escobar it is a story of overcoming and surrender. Blood ties recalls the life and professional career of an artist who He died without fulfilling a wish: to meet Miguel Poveda.

His daughter, Vanessa García, will tell how Manolo Escobar left El Ejido as a child to find a life in Badalona; the details of the beautiful love story that their parents lived; and how ruin and betrayal also marked his life.

The program will also discover that the singer left without fulfilling a wish, meeting the acclaimed Miguel Poveda. Blood ties also interviews the singer, who pays tribute to Escobar singing their songs for the show.

In the discussion with Boris Izaguirre the artist will be Bibiana Fernandez, the collaborator Rocio Carrasco, the actress Charo Reina, journalist Joaquin Hurtado, the singer Juan Valderrama, the former presenter of Cine de Barrio Jose Manuel Parada and Vanessa Garcia Marx, daughter of Manolo Escobar.

The ties of blood we’ve already seen

In this new season of Blood Ties, under the direction of Carmen Delgado, the program has already addressed the lives of Carmen Sevilla, Albano, Martes y Trece, Laura Valenzuela, Ángel Nieto, José Bono, Antonia Dell’Atte and Sara Montiel. In future installments you will discover who was hiding behind the success of Camilo Sesto; and you will know the roots of los Windsor.

The valuable RTVE Documentary Fund This season it once again plays a fundamental role in the story of the history of each family. Fragments of performances, films, interviews and participations in RTVE programs … from the NODO, to know the origins; to the present.

