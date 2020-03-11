TELEVISION

Man gets five years in jail on drug related charges

March 11, 2020
An individual has been jailed for five years and fined €7,000 after he pleaded accountable to conspiring to web site guests just under 1kg of cocaine in 2009.

Austin Uche had, in August 2009, conspired with Tony Johnson to distribute roughly 1kg of cocaine to a third specific individual for €20,000.

Uche and Johnson, every from Nigeria, had been arrested in Paola that month and situated to be carrying a bag containing the cocaine.

In 2013, Johnson had been jailed for 9 years and fined €30,000 for his half throughout the conspiracy. 

Further not too way back, Uche had pleaded accountable sooner than the Jail Courtroom in order to stay away from a trial by jury and doable prolonged jail sentence for drug trafficking.

In a sentence handed down at current, Mr. Justice Giovanni Grixti jailed Uche for five years and fined him €7000. As happens in drug trafficking cases, all of his moveable and immovable property had been confiscated. 

The trial by jury of a third man involved throughout the drug deal is scheduled to occur in summer season.

About the author

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

