Major Soccer Tournament Euro 2020 Postponed Until 2021 Over Coronavirus Fears

One of many world’s largest sports activities tournaments, the European soccer championship, has been shifted from 2020 to 2021 because of fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The occasion pits the nationwide groups of Euro international locations towards one another and is held each 4 years, in between World Cups. Organizing physique UEFA made the choice following a video assembly of its 55 member states, stated a number of soccer associations, which posted on social media that the match would now run from June 11 to July 11 subsequent yr. UEFA has but to ratify the information however is anticipated to log out on the postponement later at present, in accordance with numerous experiences.

The match had been scheduled to happen June 12 – July 12 this summer season in numerous cities throughout Europe, with the ultimate at London’s Wembley stadium. The opening fixture was because of be in Rome, which is at present in lockdown as Italian authorities try to include the notably dangerous outbreak within the nation. This the primary time for the reason that occasion was based in 1960 that it has not run in its scheduled yr.

Associated Story Broadway League Weighing CDC Suggestion Of Eight-Week Cancellations

Other than the uncertainty round how and when Covid-19 will probably be contained, additional issues have been offered by the suspension of varied nationwide footballing leagues around the globe. No agency selections have been made but however one possibility is for these leagues to conclude over the summer season, after they would historically break, and the shifting of the Euros permits that to be a chance.

Alongside being a blow for soccer followers, the transfer leaves a gap within the calendar for broadcasters this summer season. The Euros are an enormous draw for world audiences, attracting some two billion TV viewers in 2016, together with 60 million who watched Portugal overcome France within the closing.

At current, the Olympics are nonetheless scheduled to happen July 24 – August 9 in Tokyo, and Japanese organizers are insisting that they’re desiring to push on.