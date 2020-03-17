UPDATED with prolonged delay: Major League Baseball’s delay of opening day might final one other two months after commissioner Rob Manfred stated Monday the league will observe the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management’s coronavirus steering issued Sunday to limit occasions of greater than 50 folks for the following eight weeks.

MLB had already introduced a two-week delay to the regular-season begin on Thursday, when it additionally canceled the rest of spring coaching. This new timeline will push the season openers into Might on the earliest; initially, the primary video games have been scheduled for March 26.

“The Golf equipment stay dedicated to enjoying as many video games as attainable when the season begins,” MLB stated in its assertion Monday after a gathering with all 30 groups.

PREVIOUSLY, March 12 PM: Major League Baseball is suspending the beginning of the common season by not less than two weeks and canceled spring coaching video games as of four PM ET at the moment in response to the emergency located created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. made the choice after a name with the league’s 30 golf equipment and a session with the Major League Baseball Gamers Affiliation. MLB stated it should proceed to guage ongoing occasions and results on 2020 scheduling.

“This motion is being taken within the pursuits of the security and well-being of our gamers, Golf equipment and our thousands and thousands of loyal followers. MLB will proceed to guage ongoing occasions main as much as the beginning of the season.”

Spring Coaching video games have additionally been canceled, and 2020 World Baseball Traditional Qualifier video games in Tucson, AZ have been postponed indefinitely.

MLB and the golf equipment have been getting ready contingency plans relating to the 2020 common season schedule. It stated it should stay versatile as occasions warrant, with the hope of resuming regular operations as quickly as attainable.

“Nothing is extra necessary to us than the well being and security of our gamers, workers and followers. MLB will proceed to undertake the precautions and greatest practices advisable by public well being consultants. We ship our greatest needs to all people and communities which were impacted by coronavirus.”