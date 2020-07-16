Maite Perroni: From ‘Rebel’ to the Netflix star

Far is the premiere of one of the most followed and revolutionary adolescent soap operas worldwide in recent years. In 2004 a generation of Mexican actors became popular thanks to the production of Televisa Rebel. In it appeared one of the most requested actresses in daily fictions since then, Maite Perroni.

More than fifteen years later, the also singer from Mexico City premieres a series on one of the star platforms, Netflix. Together with Alejandro Speitzer, she stars in the suggestive Dark desire. For this reason, we take advantage of her new project to review her career and understand how she has become one of the stars of soap operas in the 21st century.

Her role as Lupita Fernández in Rebel even brought more work, in RBD: The Family and the RBD group tourBut once this key stage of his career closed, he began to diversify his interpretative choices. Especially focused on soap operas, she has also taken time out for other projects.

In 2010 he intervened in the third season of the series Killer women, in the episode The White Widows as Estela Blanco. A few years later we saw her as Rosario Flores advisor in The voice Kids Mexico (2017). In 2019 she returned to participate in a series. In The set of the keys gave life to Adriana “Adri” Romero.

It seems that it has established itself in this format, since throughout 2020 it premieres two projects. Since last April 3, it has been on the Claro Video streaming platform Heirs by accident. Maite Perroni plays Lupe, the main character in this thirteen-episode fiction with a cast full of Spanish names. Cuca Escribano, Estefanía de los Santos and Luis Miguel Seguí share scenes with Perroni and the now unforgettable Delia de The flower house (Angelic Norm).

Now go back to the fray with Dark Desire (Netflix), in which she is Alba, a married woman who spends a passionate and fateful weekend away from home, whose ‘affair’ with Darío (Alejandro Speitzer) will bring her nothing but trouble. The tragedy catches him by surprise and involved in a police case, he will have to question who is telling the truth.

Queen of soap operas

In sixteen years of career Maite Perroni has known how to evolve as an actress choosing her roles from the most diverse. If her first challenge was to be a shy and self-conscious teenager who would grow up throughout the seasons of Rebel, we would soon see other records in it.

In the following years he has starred in up to eight more soap operas. In 2007 she participated in Lola, once upon a time, a version of the successful flowerscienta. Just a year later it was the unfortunate Marichuy from Be careful with the angel. Together with his psychoanalyst and later partner Juan Miguel (William Levy), he will discover his origin and find happiness. My sin (2009), Triumph of Love (2010-2011) and Little piece of heaven (2012) had it four years in a row without stopping.

He hardly took a short break, since in 2014 he returned to television with one of his most difficult characters. In The cat gave life to Esmeralda de la Santacruz, a young woman who grows up like a wild animal in poverty but with a rich friend who always watched over her. When they are older, friendship gives way to love, but social differences will be the biggest impediment to their relationship prospering.

Also then, he accumulated projects and in recent years has dedicated them, first to Before dead than Lichita (2015-2016) and then to Dad to every mother (2017-2018). This has been Perroni’s last novel to date, as it has focused the past two years on the classic weekly and platform series format. But with this resume we are looking forward to his return with a new project among daily fictions very soon.

