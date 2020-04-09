Maisie Williams ‘Accidentally’ drops “Game of Thrones” spoilers on Jimmy Fallon

Earlier this week, Maisie Williams and Jimmy Fallon bought away with essentially the most epic April Fools’ Day prank of all time. Throughout their dialogue about Sport Of Thrones’ remaining season, Williams appeared to slide up a significant spoiler about her character, Arya Stark dying in season 2 The silence that adopted her assertion was priceless.

Her being an actor most likely made the act much more plausible because the viewers took her shock, disappointment, and worry to be actual. Williams left the stage out of worry adopted by Jimmy to apparently examine on her; the entire thing was so surprising because the viewers had been utterly out of the loop.

Then, out popped each of them solely to shout “April Fools” on the viewers as Fallon added, “we bought you so unhealthy”. Relaxation straightforward, Sport of Thrones followers, Arya is alive and properly … for now.

Williams performed coy when requested concerning the Arya’s “prime 5 iconic moments” in GoT. The stated 5 moments included her uniting with Sansa to kill Little Finger amongst others. She performed the supposed prank like a professional alright. The query arises if this was actually a prank or if it was only a coverup for an actual main slip up? Solely time will inform!