Maggie Griffin Dies: Kathy Griffin’s Mom And Frequent Co-Star Was 99

Maggie Griffin, the mom and frequent TV co-star of comic Kathy Griffin, died Tuesday, her daughter has introduced. She was 99 and had been dwelling with dementia for at the least two years.

“My Mom, the one and solely Maggie Griffin, handed away in the present day,” Kathy Griffin tweeted. “I’m gutted. My greatest good friend. I’m shaking. I gained’t ever be ready. I’m so grateful you guys bought to be a part of her life. You knew her. You liked her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

Maggie Griffin usually appeared on Griffin’s Bravo actuality present My Life on the D-Record, increase her personal fan base. She additionally appeared in Kathy and Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.

“She appreciated you guys a lot,” Kathy Griffin wrote on Instagram, including, “You liked her. I do know it. She knew it.”

See each social media posts under.