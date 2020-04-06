“Machine Gun Kelly” and “Noah Cyrus” Is The New Couple Of Town Or Its Just A Rumor???

The Grammy’s after-party may need launched us to a brand new couple. It appears as if Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly would possibly simply be in a relationship.

The well-known rapper Machine Gun Kelly whose recognition appears to have skyrocketed after his notorious feud with Eminem and although most individuals are likely to agree that he may need misplaced the diss observe battle has change into extra well-known and well-known for certain.

Noah Cyrus, who’s the sister of Miley Cyrus and has made fairly a reputation for herself along with her singles comparable to ‘Make Me’ and ‘July.’

The Grammy’s after-party was the primary time we noticed the supposed couple collectively in public. Noah was current on the Grammy’s to cheer on her father, the well-known Billy Ray Cyrus, who was performing his primary single Outdated Town Street alongside Lil Nas X.

Noah had turned 20 earlier that day and was sporting a gold striped jumpsuit as she posed with Colson Baker or Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a white fur jacket with shimmering black footwear.

The rumored couple attended the Republic Information afterparty on the 1 Resort West Hollywood in New York, the place additionally they posed for extra images together with holding palms, and it positively looks like we’re going to have a brand new energy couple within the music world.

Noah was rumored to be relationship well-known Youtuber Tana Mongeau, however that was shortly shut down by the social media star when she clarified that they had been simply good pals and appreciated one another’s firm.

Hopefully, this additionally implies that we’re going to get some new music from each of them and possibly even some collaborative songs that includes these two.