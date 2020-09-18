‘Lumelia 77’: a new montage for the story of ‘Amar es para siempre’

After having given the green light to the project ‘#Luimelia’, a spin off of a daily series, and having brought his characters to the present, he now continues to reinvent himself with this project.

There is still much to tell about Luisita and Amelia. After becoming one of the most talked about television shows every weekend, #Luimelia ends its second season this Sunday with the broadcast of its sixth episode. The series has confirmed the great reception of its second year and the third season will soon be released.

To stay hooked on your story, ‘#Luimelia 77’ will narrate the year and a half of relationship they had in ‘Amar es para siempre’, the leading daily series produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Diagonal TV. Viewers will be able to re-engage in the love story that has conquered a generation.

Produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Diagonal TV, is starring Paula Usero and Carol Rovira, the same actresses who give life to the characters in the Antena 3 series and who have made this love story a phenomenon that has been echoed throughout the world.

This Sunday the end

‘#Luimelia’ ends its second season this Sunday after having been crowned as a viral phenomenon that sweeps every installment. ‘Something happens with Mary’ is the name of the last chapter of the series. Maria has made the decision to go to London to study a creative writing course. However, how her parents fit in with the news will be the least of her problems, because Ignacio shows up at home and the mess is served.

The series ‘#Luimelia’ once again confirms the success of the couple formed by Luisita and Amelia. It accumulates, before reaching the end of its second season, more than 670,000 tweets, more than 170 million real impressions and 37 national trending topics in total on Twitter. It is also placed, with each new chapter, in the first positions of the ranking of the most commented of all TV and platforms, reaching the first position.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io