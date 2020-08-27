‘Luimelia’: this is how the couple of ‘Amar es para siempre’ has said goodbye

Luisita and Amelia, known as Luimelia, say goodbye to Love is forever from the hand of Paula Usero and Carol Rovira with many winks to the spectators. Luisita and Amelia leave the Plaza de los Frutos to fulfill their dream of being mothers. 486 have been the chapters that Luisita and Amelia have shared together. A story of love, truth and courage. A love that arose from a look of complicity, a stolen kiss, to shed fears, to fight against a retrograde society and against the whole world if necessary. A love of intertwined pinkies and a magical dance under a cardboard moon.

Luisita and Amelia decide together to start a new life in Manchester where they can fulfill their dream of being mothers. After a career full of unforgettable moments, the time has come to “start a new adventure together“. Both say goodbye in style, launching various emotional messages to all the viewers of the series on their behalf and on behalf of the actresses who star in this great love story that has already become a benchmark that has crossed borders.

Luimelia’s farewell

Luisita is nervous, she can’t believe the day to say goodbye has come. Amelia makes him trust that everything will be fine. The couple said goodbye to their friends with a few words to their colleagues and friends, Raúl Ferrando and Alba Gutiérrez, who went beyond the script: “It has been a pleasure meeting you, friendship is the most important thing. Thank you so much for everything“.

Manolita and Marcelino say goodbye to Luisita and Amelia. “The important thing is that it is a true love“. The four toast “for you and for your beautiful project”. Luisita and Amelia are leaving to be mothers but I wish they could have married. Since the law did not allow it in 1977, Manolita and Marcelino wanted to be the one who gave them their first engagement rings that fit on their little fingers.

Luimelia send a clear and direct message: “We are going to miss you all a lot. We take the love and all the shared moments because without them, this story would never have been possible“.

An important message

To finish and say goodbye in style. Luimelia had a last and forceful message saved to dedicate to all the girls who identify with their love story. Amelia, to Luisita: “If you met another couple like us with all the difficulties and all the future ahead, what would you say to them?”

“I’d tell them to fight, to keep going. Because everything, even the hardest, is worth it. Because love, even if it skips the established, can with everything. Because our love story is living proof of all this. Because loving, if it’s true, is forever”.

