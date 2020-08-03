‘Luimelia’ premieres its second season on August 16

Returns #Luimelia. The fiction, turned into a viral phenomenon after the premiere of its first season, already has a premiere date for its second batch of episodes: August 16th. That will be the day that Atresplayer Premium premieres worldwide new episodes of the original series based on the love between Luisita and Amelia, the two characters from Love is forever. After finishing the broadcast of its first season last May with excellent reviews, Atresmedia renewed the series for a second and third season.

The project, produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Diagonal TV, is starring Paula Usero and Carol Rovira, the same actresses who give life to the characters in the Antena 3 series and who have made this love story a phenomenon that has echoed around the world.

The second season #Luimelia will consist of six episodes, each one of them 10 minutes approximately following the same line as in its first season. In these new chapters, the secondary characters of the series, such as María (Lucía Martín Abello) and Ignacio (Jonás Berami) will have more weight in the plot. In addition, this new season will feature a cameo that will surprise the followers of the couple.

In the next seasonWe will see how Luisita and Amelia fare after the reconciliation experienced at the end of the last episode. Also, we will live with them how the relationship progresses and how they plan to take new steps together for the future.

This is ‘#Luimelia’

The series, which can be seen subtitled in English worldwide thanks to the international version of Atresplayer Premium, has shown the relationship of the two protagonists in 2020: Luisita and Amelia did not know each other, they were young women of the millennial generation that they have before them the liberties and possibilities that today’s society offers, although they will also face the pitfalls that still remain.

In this way, fans have been able to witness the story between Luisita and Amelia today, while their plot continues set in the 70s in series Asea ​​is forever; a double window for these characters that represents a novel bet in Spanish fiction.

In addition to the love story of its protagonists, #Luimelia It has had some actors well known to fans of the Antena 3 series such as Jonás Berami, Lucía Martín Abello and Lena Fernández. In its first season, it dealt with topics such as LGTBI visibility, feminism or interaction on social networks.

