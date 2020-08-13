‘Luimelia’: everything you need to know about the premiere of season 2 in Atresprayer Premium

Luimelia returns. Fiction, already turned into a viral phenomenon after the premiere of its first season, returns this Sunday, August 16 to ATRESplayer PREMIUM around the world with the premiere of its season 2.

The original series of ATRESplayer PREMIUM Based Luisita and Amelia, the two characters of ‘Amar es para siempre’, the broadcast of its first season ended last May to excellent reviews. After the good reception that fiction has had, Atresmedia renewed the series for a second and third season.

The series stars Paula Usero and Carol Rovira, the same actresses who give life to the characters in the Antena 3 series and who have made this love story a phenomenon that has been echoed throughout the world.

The second season ‘#Luimelia’ will consist of six episodes, each of them approximately 10 minutes, following the same line as in its first season.

In these new chapters, the secondary characters will have more weight in the plot to make the ‘Luimelia’ universe bigger. Maria (Lucía Martín Abello) is Luisita’s older sister. Without mincing words, María is always clear when it comes to advising her sister, although she does not really know what to do with her own life crisis. She works as a copy-writer in an advertising agency, while struggling with the writing of her novel.

For its part, Nacho (Jonás Beramí) has been a friend of Amelia since childhood. Thanks to Amelia and Luisita’s first date, Nacho met María, Luisita’s sister, and they have been dating for a while. He is a lawyer and works in the law firm of his uncle Justo Quintero. It is vital, urban and enjoyable.

In addition, this new season will feature cameos from David Janer, Adriana Torrebejano and César Mateo.

The timelines

The Serie has shown the relationship of the two protagonists in 2020: Luisita and Amelia did not know each other, they were young people of the millennial generation who have before them the freedoms and possibilities offered by today’s society, although they will also encounter the obstacles that still remain. remain.

Thus, fans have been able to witness the story between Luisita and Amelia today, while its plot continues in the 70s in the series ‘Amar es para siempre’; a double window for these characters that represents a novel bet in Spanish fiction.

