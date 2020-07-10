Lucy Hale, from successful liar to serial killer

When a hit series says goodbye, the TV industry’s reaction is always the same: think about which cast member will serve to spearhead another project. The knowledge of an experienced actor on television should not be underestimated: not only do they know the public but they also know how the medium works and what is required of them. But surviving a popular series isn’t always easy and Lucy Hale, for example, has gone from being a successful liar to a professional serial killer.

When Pretty Little Liars (Pequeñas mentirosas) closed its crazy combination of drama, mystery, and crazy twists in 2017, the eyes of the Hollywood casting directors were focused on Lucy Hale, who had played Aria Montgomery. Released a horror movie like Truth or Dare, made an independent movie for Netflix called Dude and where he shared the limelight with booming talents like Awkwafina, but he had no trouble returning to television soon with a fixed character.









Lucy Hale with other ‘Little Liars’. (Freeform)



The CW channel specializing in series geared towards young audiences trusted her for Life Sentence. There he had a challenge: he did not share the limelight with three other actresses but was his solo vehicle of brilliance. She played Stella, a young woman who discovered that she had been cured of a supposedly terminal cancer and that she had to face all the decisions she had made when she thought that her life had an expiration date.

The reviews were good. There was no doubt that Lucy Hale, then 28, had enough charisma to lead a project. But the audiences did not accompany her: The first episode released in March 2018 showed that there was no expectation to meet her again. The series was canceled after a single 13-episode season.

'Life Sentence' premiered in 2018 and lasted 13 episodes. (The CW)













In The CW, for the record, they did not give up and in 2020 he was already debuting a new project, again as a star of the function. We refer to Katy Keene, who in Spain could be seen via HBO Spain and who had emerged as a spin-off of Riverdale.

And Riverdale recounting the life surrounded by mystery of the adolescents of a not at all calm town, focusing on Archie and his friends, Katy Keene showed the steps of a young woman who was trying to break through the world of fashion in New York with Josie (Ashleigh Murray ), a character from Riverdale, as one of her best friends. AND again he ran into the same situation: 13 episodes and out.

‘Katy Keene’ premiered in 2020 and has lasted 13 episodes. (The CW)



It did not help that Katy Keene was produced by the all-powerful Greg Berlanti and that it was sheltered under the fictional umbrella of Riverdale or that it had important distribution contracts around the world (as we said, here by HBO Spain). Lucy Hale had gone from being the young promise that television expected to see what she could do alone after participating in Little Liars to be directly poison for audiences.









This is called being a series killer, a serial killer, and it remains to be seen what her next steps as a television actress will be. After two failures in a row and which had based part of her promotional campaign on Hale's popularity, Hollywood is unlikely to entrust her with another solo lead. Is it time to embark on productions where the weight of success does not fall on your shoulders? Is it time to take a supporting role or sign up for a more choral series? It will be interesting to see his next moves.







