Lucas Goicoetxea (‘Four Travelers’): “Upon arrival in Spain the State of Alarm was declared”

How is the experience of the program and the reception of the audience?

‘Four Travelers’ is a gift for any reporter. The work is very seasonal, in 4-5 months we record the entire season, the pace is hard and the recording days are intense and exhausting, but… we are always wondering: “when does the next one start?”. This year the adaptation of the format at the national level is having an impressive reception and we are very happy.

What destinations are you going to visit soon and why are these places chosen?

Throughout the summer we will be touring Spain. In the coming weeks we are going to visit Gipuzkoa, Ibiza, Lanzarote … It is about discovering nearby corners and small paradises that any of us can visit during the next few months without having to go abroad, although we will also offer deliveries for lovers of international destinations .

Anecdotes from travel.

There are a thousand and I, unfortunately, have the memory of a mosquito. Without a doubt, the global pandemic, more than an anecdote, has been what has marked our lives in recent months. In our case, we had to suspend the international recordings that we started in February. Some of us had already returned from our first destination; I specifically, had just returned from Australia. Other colleagues had just started their journey and had to return urgently. A few hours after landing in Barajas, the state of alarm was decreed in Spain.

How is a program recorded and what team is each report composed of?

The recording team is made up of the cameraman and the reporter, but during the entire process prior to the trip we work hand in hand with an editor who helps us produce all the content and find the protagonists of the report, always under the supervision of our directors .

How long are you in each place?

In the case of the recording of the national chapters, we traveled seven days to each destination. The trips to record international chapters usually last longer, between nine and ten days, depending on the country and the stopovers. You will say … “it’s many days, do you have time to do sightseeing on your own?” The answer is: no … I wish! ☺

What is new this season compared to other seasons?

The chain has decided to readapt the format to the situation in which we have had to live and, given the impossibility of traveling around the world, we finally resumed the recordings here, in Spain, without going any further. The international trips that we have completed will also be broadcast: Tanzania-Zanzibar, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Mexico and New Orleans.

Being an atypical summer, what measures do you take when recording?

The same measures that any of us take in their day to day. Protection, social distancing and sanitation measures. Many of the trips, for example, we have made by car, thus avoiding being with many people in closed spaces (train, plane …) and in some cases we have been the first guests of hotels that have reopened after confinement.

And what do you want to discover in each place you choose to travel to?

Each trip is different and the protagonists who show it to us are unique, but the objective is always the same: it is about rediscovering our country, our land, our people … awakening the curiosity of visiting our cities, towns, mountains, beaches … taste our wide gastronomy and know our customs better.

What is your job as a reporter for the program?

My job, like that of all my colleagues, consists of preparing the entire trip: controlling the content, meeting and talking with the characters that will appear in the report, selecting the locations, designing the shooting plan and the sequences that we are going to record … And when we return from the trip, we take care of editing the 60 minutes and leaving it in the hands of realization so that it looks spectacular.

And your favorite places to travel, those that have surprised you at work?

While working, many places have surprised me: Dubai, Iceland, Beirut, Melbourne or the Bahamas… But there is a trip that marked me: it was that of the Papua Tribes, in the stage of ‘Street Travelers’. The trip to the Papuan jungle to visit the Dani and Korowai tribes (the last cannibals on the planet) shocked me. An unrepeatable experience with Elena, my camera partner. If you have not seen the chapter, I invite you to do so at mitele.es! Speechless.

And right now of the Spanish?

If I had to choose, I would stay with Gipuzkoa, because it is the land of my maternal family, because Euskadi must be known, you eat luxuriously and sleep better, even with a blanket in the middle of summer! Me, sweeping home …

