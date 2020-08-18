Lovecraft Territory: HBO premieres the eccentric and daring series that was missing this summer

You can’t say every week that you start a series and are amazed by its ability to differentiate itself from the rest of the premieres and surprise you in each act of its presentation episode. Lovecraft Territory, also known as Lovecraft Country in its original version, it is that kind of series. They are monsters, racism, drama, sense of humor, terror, social readings, emotional moments with an embarrassing point, tension, aroma of series B. It is basically what you want to be at all times. What more could you want?

Lovecraft Territory, than HBO has premiered this Monday, adapts the novel by Matt Ruff which in turn paid tribute to and criticized the work of HP Lovecraft. Atticus (Jonathan Majors) returns home because of his father’s disappearance. It’s the fifties and he’s already been through the Korean War. He suspects that the monsters in Lovecraft’s work exist in real life and that they must go to the towns that inspired his books to find him. For this he has the help of his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) and Leti (Jurnee Smollett), a childhood friend.









Sparks of romance? Let’s not rule it out. (HBO)



The drawback is that they must circulate through peoples of the old Confederate America, the most racist, who comfortably live their hatred with the Jim Crow laws, which allowed them to keep the black community in a link of inferiority, preventing them from progressing and normalizing racist attacks. The possibility of encountering hundreds of eyed monsters may not be as scary as a county sheriff with Ku Klux Klan ideals.

The series lays its foundations with a first scene that is quite a whim and that warns: this is not a conventional HBO drama rather, he enters a free terrain and eager to have fun. Atticus is in the trenches, about to die every moment, receiving racist comments from other soldiers, when alien ships appear in the sky and a woman in red hugs him.











A monster appears in the middle of the battle and is killed by a guy dressed in a baseball uniform. Soon you see that it is a dream but Lovecraft Territory has already warned you: she’s comfortable in sci-fi, she’s comfortable in crazy narrative and the first scene, although it does not represent the reality in which Atticus lives, it does handle the aesthetic and conceptual elements.

It can be said that the project, written by Misha Green (Helix) and produced by JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele (the man behind Let Me Out and We), It’s the bizarre combination of Watchmen and True blood, two series that have marked HBO for good (Watchmen for the Emmy nominations of this 2020, True blood the ability to find a summer smash hit after farewell to The Sopranos and discover that they could diversify their dramatic offering).

Asking for a latte can be a dangerous act in racist America. (HBO)



From the comic adaptation, he draws social denunciation, the placement of black people in front of a science fiction or fantasy story, the ability to propose readings, speeches and debates. It is interesting, for example, to see Atticus defending Lovecraft’s work, with tremendously racist elements, explaining that the works are like loved ones, that you can love despite their defects (which are there and should not be forgotten).









I am curious to see how the discourse on skin color of the black community is analyzed, the rejection of oneself and the different degrees of discrimination. It is no coincidence that George is upset after seeing that his daughter colors a heroine with blue hair and it is also suggested that Leti has better job opportunities because she has a lighter complexion than her sister, who is much darker.

George (Courtney B. Vance) Atticus (Jonathan Majors) and Leti (Jurnee Smollett) never know what they will meet down the road (HBO)



But of True blood extract the desire to have fun, to be eccentric and crazy, to handle different genres at the same time and succeed (at least in its presentation), to place entertainment, terror and monsters above the speech so as not to lose the sense of the show and the unpredictable. Who would have thought that Lovecraft Territory he would take himself seriously for being on HBO, he was so wrong. He believes that you can talk about racism, public executions, and have fun at the same time with elements of the work of Ruff and Lovecraft.









The only thing that bothers about Lovecraft Country is that HBO could not release it before. In a summer so lacking in serial conversation, it would have cannibalized media attention and given us material to talk about and with which to hallucinate every week, like when True blood left us every two by three pictures. But, well, at least it is already here and we will have a show for the next few weeks, with that uncertainty of not knowing what may happen or how the story may evolve.















