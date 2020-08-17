‘Lovecraft Territory’: criticism of HBO’s premiere horror series

Chicago, 1950s. Atticus Freeman, a Korean War veteran who kills time by reading novels pulp From science fiction, he receives a letter from his missing father in which he tells him he comes from a place called Arkham, Massachusetts. Then he convinces his uncle George and his friend Leti, a fighter in the incipient Civil Rights movement, who is seeking her place in the world, to accompany him in search of his father to this mysterious place that holds family secrets.

The three of them cross the country segregated by Jim Crow laws, following the recommendations of the Green Book, a travel guide that compiles the safe places for the black population, in which George collaborates.

In this adventure in search of his identity, Atticus will have to confront the racism of American society, personified in the secret order Sons of Adam, led by Samuel and his daughter Christina, and some terrifying monsters that lurk at dusk and that seem to come out of the universe of the American writer HP Lovecraft.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In 2007, Matt Ruff (The Mirage) wrote the script for a series that did not interest the producers but which turned into Lovecraft Territory, novel published in 2016 and inspired by the essay Shame, by Pam Noles, in which he took revenge on the legendary author, creator of cosmic horror, fan of Mussolini and recognized racist, placing precisely three African-Americans as heroes of his story.

He set it in Arkham, the fictional city where it takes place The engraving in the house, Lovecraft’s novel, which together with Edgar Allan Poe, the other creator of modern horror literature, and his disciple Stephen King, make up the trio of masters of this genre from New England.

The summer series

On Monday 17, HBO premieres the television adaptation created by Misha Green (Underground) and Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele (Let me out and U.S), a road movie consisting of ten episodes in which monsters are a metaphor for systemic racism installed in US society, and featuring JJ Abrams and French filmmaker Yann Demange (‘71) as producers.

Sad coincidence

Its premiere comes shortly after the outbreak of the race riots after the murder of George Floyd by the police, according to activist Angela Davis ‘one of the most dramatic examples of structural racism’, which has reactivated the Black Lives Matter movement, evidencing all that remains to be done to achieve real equality.

It stars Jonathan Majors (Give 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms), like Atticus, a clear tribute to the lawyer of Kill a Mockingbird, de Harper Lee; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of prey), like Leti, who read the writers and activists James Baldwin and Lorraine Hansberry to prepare the role; Courtney B. Vance, as Uncle George, and Michael Kenneth Williams, the unforgettable Omar Little from The Wire, like the late Montrose.

In front of them, the Australian ex-Victoria’s Secret model Abbey Lee, as the villain, a woman who, despite having grown up surrounded by the privileges of the white race, sees her ambitions being crushed by the powerful patriarchy, as they used to be. to women in the 50s.

Despite being considered an unadaptable narrator, the stories of HP Lovecraft have been taken to the cinema, with unequal fortune, on several occasions, highlighting The palace of the spirits, based on the story The case of Charles Dexter Ward; The monster of terror, based on The color that fell from the sky whose latest version premiered last week starring Nicolas Cage; and Dagon: The sect of the sea, Spanish production of 2001 with which Paco Rabal said goodbye to the screen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.