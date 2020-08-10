‘Love Victor’, the beautiful series about coming out of the closet that has no one to broadcast it

In a world where users have access to the media of other countries, there are situations that are heavy. One of them is to see that a specific series arouses interest and that there is no way it will disembark in these parts because of the dynamics of the studios and the acquisitions of content platforms. A flagrant case is Love, Victor, which has just been renewed for a second season in the United States and in Spain it is impossible to see it legally.

It is an annoying case for a very specific reason: it was originally developed as a project for Disney + and Disney Studios changed their mind and thought it better to broadcast it elsewhere. This is how it ended up on Hulu, an American platform where the animation studio is the largest shareholder. They were afraid that a series of teenagers with mentions of alcohol and Victor’s (homo) sexual awakening would cause them problems with the more conservative families. And, of course, since then the series is in limbo.









Love, Victor was developed for Disney and ultimately declined to broadcast it for its content. (Mitchell Haaseth / Hulu)



Unlike other projects, in addition, Love, Victor it already had a prisoner audience. On the one hand, the viewers who value that LGBT stories are told, especially with a prism as accessible and commercial as Disney’s. On the other, as it is a kind of reboot of the movie Love, Simon (Con amor, Simon), interested audiences who had seen the film and were delighted with the result.

Love, Victor it has a simple premise. It is the story of Victor (Michael Cimino), a young man from a Latino family who moves to a new city after his parents fled from certain relationship problems. There he realizes that he is interested in Mia (Rachel Hilson), a perfect girl, educated, friendly, popular, but he is very attracted to Benji (George Sear), a boy who is already out of the closet and with whom he cannot avoid matching. Faced with this situation, and feeling unable to trust her loved ones, she begins to write to Simon (Nick Robinson), a former high school student well known for having come out of the closet and who is studying in New York (yes, the.









Victor is attracted to Benji (George Sear). (Hulu)



Where Love, Simon Failed With Greg Berlanti’s Script, Love’s Project, Victor Works. While the film was especially inconsequential, as the conflict in the film was that Simon did not dare to come out of the closet despite knowing that he would have no problem doing so (thus there was no conflict), in Love, Victor They don’t just focus on this point.

Victor has a family where he knows that opening up about his sexuality could create friction but he also talks about friendship and has a very timely plot about marital problems. Is one of the biggest dramas of getting older is finding out that parents have problems of their own, too? And realize that they make mistakes and that marriage is something that can rock and break?

Victor also likes Mia (Rachel Hilson) (Hulu)













It is sad indeed that Love, Victor cannot be seen on Disney +. She is approachable, friendly, basically harmless but with very noble intentions. It would have been a good example for the parish of this platform. But, since the company does not want to disturb homophobic sectors, at least it could ensure that its distribution in Spain arrives as soon as possible.

Will we have to wait for the arrival of Star, this possible platform with which Disney wants to distribute the content that they produce and that of 20th Century Fox and that they consider too adult for their children’s and family platform?















