‘Love Is Blind’ Producer Red Arrow Studios No Longer For Sale Amid “Coronavirus Crisis”

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has canceled the sale of Love Is Blind and Bosch manufacturing group Red Arrow Studios because the world is gripped by the coronavirus disaster.

ProSiebenSat.1 has been exploring a sale of Red Arrow for six months, with All3Media an AMC rising as two of the more than likely consumers because the state of affairs progressed. ProSiebenSat.1 has, nonetheless, at all times maintained that it’d select to retain possession of the manufacturing group.

Now, with coronavirus wreaking havoc on the worldwide financial system and TV manufacturing schedules, ProSiebenSat.1 has certainly opted to maintain maintain of its asset, which contains 20 manufacturing firms together with Kinetic Content material, the studio behind Netflix hit Love Is Blind.

ProSiebenSat.1 stated in a press release: “We’ve now closed the method for the strategic evaluate of Red Arrow Studios as varied choices we had been evaluating are now not viable in a coronavirus disaster setting. We strongly imagine within the enterprise. It posted a document 2019. Love is Blind is the smash hit on Netflix to only identify considered one of our nice lineup. We’ve a fantastic group. And we’re all in and can stay so.”

ProSiebenSat.1 first put Red Arrow Studios up on the market in September as a part of a course of overseen by funding financial institution Morgan Stanley. A call was anticipated on its future final 12 months, however was pushed into 2020 in December. Red Arrow’s valuation was stated to have been a sticking level in negotiations, with Reuters suggesting it might be as excessive as 250M euros ($278 million).