‘Los Lobos’ confess the money that Hacienda has taken from the ‘Boom!’

Just a year ago, on July 8, 2019, Erundino Alonso, Manuel Zapata, Valentín Ferrero and Alberto Sanfrutos, better known as The Wolves, they made history by taking the ¡Boom!. They, along with José Pinto, the fifth ‘wolf’, who withdrew from the contest, left his place for Alberto and died a few months later, they got the highest prize in a television contest: 6.689.700 euros (2,559,700 euros of accumulated money and 4,130,000 euros of the pot).

Now, a year and a fiscal year later, the contestants have revealed in an interview to The confidential, how much they have left of the prize. “The sablazo, which has been 49% or something like that, has already hit the Hacienda, and there is the remaining money. I have not done great things, at the moment to reform the apartment where we live and pay. Now I just want to be very calm, which is a feeling I have never had in my life “confesses Valentine. Manu’s pinch has also been destined for housing: “The declaration is already made and being in Madrid is 43.5% what I have had to pay. I want to buy an apartment to go live alone because I have been in Madrid since 98 and I have always shared an apartment, I have never been able to become independent “.

The only one who has been more concise in giving a figure has been Erundino, who has confessed the withholding: “Has anyone ever told me ‘joe, you could already throw yourself the roll and collaborate with something’ and I reply ‘does it seem too little to pay 750,000 euros, does it seem too little collaboration?”. Although she wonders if “these punctual awards perhaps deserve another tax treatment”, his partner Alberto admits that it hurts him less to pay knowing that it will go to schools, hospitals, roads …

Manu Zapata has just started a new life in Madrid with a new job: “After the crisis of 2011, I had been trying to get rid of the opposition from Correos for a while and I took the place in the last exam, which was in January of this year. I started working on July 1 and I’m picking up the pace at which is already my official job “. Meanwhile, Erundino is still on leave and has just recorded the second season of the La 1 contest. The hunter; Valentin plans to resume the investigation, and Alberto dedicates himself to enjoying his retirement while from time to time he appears on TV with Who wants to be a millionaire?

