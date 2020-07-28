‘Los hombres de Paco’: This has been the historic and emotional reunion of the cast

If everything goes well and the coronavirus allows it, this 2020 we could have on our (home) screens the return of Paco’s men. In Atresmedia they prepare this television event and, in fact, the actors have already met to prepare the first episode. Attentive to the emotional video that the corporation has uploaded with the reunion of the cast in the first script reading.

There are Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto, Carlos Santos, Neus Sanz, Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva. In other words, there are Paco, Mariano, Povedilla, Rita, Sara and Lucas, the protagonists of the police drama comedy broadcast between 2005 and 2010 on Antena 3. And, as you can see from the images, the project has the name of Paco’s Men: The Return and the first episode already has a title: Crazy to come back.

















This reunion has served to also make known the new characters that will appear in the revival. Will be Amparo Larrañaga as Dolores Urbizu, a character who only has in common with Paco the obsession to catch hands; will be Amaia Sagasti as Ika, Paco’s niece, who entered the police force two years ago; and Juan Grandinetti like Rober, a specialist telecommunications agent. And, as reported by Atresmedia, there are still some ends to be tied regarding the distribution.

Paco’s men has Montse García, Marc Cistaré (who was already a screenwriter and executive co-producer in the previous stage) and Javier Pons as executive producers. Lucía Alonso-Allende is an executive co-producer. José Javier Reguilón, Abraham Sastre and Tom Fernández are in charge of the script.

The script for the first episode. (Atresmedia)



From Atresmedia they sell this sequel to Los hombres de Paco as the always mix of humor, friendship, love, a way of understanding life and justice, but assuming that times have changed. And Paco, who is now older, will also be wiser … and stubborn.









Atresmedia’s plan is to release the fiction in the primetime of Antena 3 when the first season is ready, although it cannot be ruled out that it premieres on Atresplayer first, as they have done lately with its star productions, including those destined for the main channel of the corporation.

Pepón Nieto and Hugo Silva in the reunion of the cast of ‘Los hombres de Paco’. (Atresmedia)











