‘Los Hombres de Paco’ completes its cast and begins the recording of the new season

A decade after the emission of the last chapter, they return Paco’s men. The successful Antena 3 series, which became a phenomenon among viewers reaching 117 episodes and a total of nine seasons, has just started its recordings that will be extended over the next few months, under strict health security measures.

Maintaining the essence of the series, this new stage begins with the usual Pacos, but with an important twist that will mark a before and after in the history of the protagonists. A cast of protagonists who once again lead the mythical actors who have already put themselves in the shoes of those endearing and disastrous neighborhood policemen who made a hole in the heart of the public.

Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto, Carlos Santos, Neus Sanz, Amparo Larrañaga, Amaia Sagasti and Juan Grandinetti star in this new installment, which will also feature the participation of Hugo Silva, Michelle Jenner and Adriana Ozores.

A case of radioactive weapons trafficking

This new season maintains the spirit that made ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ great, its humor, its way of understanding friendship, love, life and justice, but adapted to the new times, because a few years have passed and many things have changed, but not its essence.

The return of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ will not disappoint the old fans of the series, but it will also get new viewers hooked. Paco is older, wiser, and even more stubborn. He has grown as a person and around him everything is changing. But if there is one thing Paco has, it is that he is a born survivor and will always know how to adapt to any challenge. Of course, always with the help of his friends.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Paco and Mariano return as fit as ever: facing another of their surrealist cases, which have been the essence of the series for 10 years. This first time it is about illegal traffic in radioactive weapons. In short, ‘Paco’s men’ come back different, renewed, modern, but preserving their spirit and their way of being, what works for them and what they do best. They are going to adapt to the new times, even with a head butt.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.