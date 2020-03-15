Lorenzo Brino Dies In Car Accident: ‘7th Heaven’ Child Star Was 21

Lorenzo Brino, who performed Sam Camden on the WB/CW household drama collection seventh Heaven, died on March 9. He was 21.

seventh Heaven

photograph by Warner Bros Television/Kobal/Shutterstock



Brino died after loosing management of his automotive just a little after three AM in Yucaipa and colliding with a utility pole. He was pronounced useless on the scene based on a press launch from the San Bernardino Coroner’s Workplace. The collision is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division Main Accident Investigation Crew.

Brino was the one occupant within the car, based on TMZ, which first reported his dying.

Lorenzo Brino and his brother Nikolas Brino performed twins David and Sam, the youngest youngsters within the massive Camden brood. They had been launched early on and served as collection regulars Seasons 6-11.