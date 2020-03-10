TELEVISION

Looking Back at The Odd Couple on Broadway, 55 Years Later

March 10, 2020
March 10 marks the 55th anniversary of the Broadway debut of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple, which opened on the Plymouth Theatre (now the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre) in 1965. The production, directed by Mike Nichols, starred Walter Matthau and Art Carney as its titular pair.

The play follows two newly single friends — a sloppy sportswriter and a fastidious news writer — who strain their friendship by becoming roommates and unconsciously repeating the same mistakes they made in the marriages they just left.

After incomes Tony Awards for Matthau (Best Actor, Play), Simon (Best Creator, Play), Nichols (Best Course of a Play), and scenic designer Oliver Smith, along with a nomination for Best Play, The Odd Couple went on to encourage a 1968 film, a television sequence which ran from 1970 to 1975, a gender-swapped adaptation by Simon himself, and three Broadway revivals.

12 PHOTOS

The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Walter Matthau

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Walter Matthau and Art work Carney

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Walter Matthau and Art work Carney

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Walter Matthau and Art work Carney

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Art work Carney, Monica Evans, and Carole Shelley

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Art work Carney

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Art work Carney and Walter Matthau

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Walter Matthau and Strong

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Art work Carney and Walter Matthau

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


The Odd Couple_Broadway_1965_Production Photos_X_HR

Walter Matthau and Art work Carney

Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library


