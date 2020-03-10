Looking Back at The Odd Couple on Broadway, 55 Years Later

March 10 marks the 55th anniversary of the Broadway debut of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple, which opened on the Plymouth Theatre (now the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre) in 1955. The manufacturing, directed by Mike Nichols, starred Walter Matthau and Art work Carney as its titular pair.

Throughout the play, two immediately single buddies — a sloppy sportswriter and a fastidious data creator — stress their friendship by turning roommates and unconsciously repeating the an identical errors they made throughout the marriages they merely left.

After incomes Tony Awards for Matthau (Best Actor, Play), Simon (Best Creator, Play), Nichols (Best Course of a Play), and scenic designer Oliver Smith, along with a nomination for Best Play, The Odd Couple went on to encourage a 1968 film, a television sequence which ran from 1970 to 1975, a gender-swapped adaptation by Simon himself, and three Broadway revivals.