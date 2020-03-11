Long Wharf Theatre Unveils 2020–2021 Season

New Haven’s Prolonged Wharf Theatre has unveiled its 2020–2021 season, the first full slate of programming beneath new Creative Director Jacob G. Padrón. The season, titled Breaking Boundaries, will embrace work helmed by an all-female lineup of directors, Tatiana Pandiani, Aneesha Kudtarkar and Patricia McGregor; playwrights Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Kristoffer Diaz and Madhuri Shekar; a radical re-imagining of Shakespeare from Shana Cooper; and a revival of the Tony-nominated musical Jelly’s Closing Jam.

Kicking off the season can be the world premiere of Torera, a story about turning into your truest self by proudly moving into the ring—the bullfighting ring. The model new play by Hurst-Mendoza may be directed by Pandiani and launched in partnership with The Sol Mission (Padrón’s nationwide initiative devoted to amplifying the voices of Latinx playwrights). Performances will run October 14–November 8.

Subsequent up may be Cooper’s adaptation of A Midsummer Evening time’s Dream, Shakespeare’s story of affection, fantasy, and mischief (November 25–December 20), adopted by a producing of Diaz’s Pulitzer Prize–nominated satire, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. Launched in partnership with New Haven’s Collective Consciousness Theatre, the latter will run January 13–February 7, 2021.

In February, Prolonged Wharf teams up with NAATCO to present Madhuri Shekar’s Queen, a high-stakes drama about two best associates—mathematician and biologist—on the cusp of great revelations. Aneesha Kudtarkar will direct, for a run scheduled February 24–March 21.

Rounding out the season subsequent spring may be a revival of Jelly’s Closing Jam, the musical story of Jelly Roll Morton, in a severe revival helmed by McGregor. The Tony-nominated musical, seen on Broadway in 1992, features a e ebook by George C. Wolfe, music by Jelly Roll Morton and Luther Henderson, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead. Performances will run April 21–Might 16.

The season might even introduce The Remix: A Lab for Creative Collisions, an space for native artists, new work progress and civic engagement; a one-night-only 20th anniversary learning of The Good Specific individual of New Haven by Alison Carey; and the introduction of the Prolonged Wharf Creative Ensemble, a collective of eight artists who will develop new duties with and for Prolonged Wharf together with being ambassadors of their respective communities and the neighborhood at big.

“The 2020–2021 season was shaped by a listening tour that began the minute I stepped into my new operate as Creative Director of Prolonged Wharf Theatre,” shares Padrón. “As we pivot this agency to be one in every of, for and by the neighborhood, we aspire to interrupt boundaries every on-stage and off as we invite artists, audiences and our longtime supporters to affix Prolonged Wharf’s revolution. We’re dedicated to the pillars of inventive innovation, radical inclusion and vital connection as we replicate on our earlier and joyfully conjure our future to rebuild a theatre agency that’s boundary-breaking in every strategy attainable.”

Subscriptions are literally on sale by calling the Prolonged Wharf Theatre subject office at (203) 787-4282. Single tickets will go on sale June 3.