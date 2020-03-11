Lil Wayne Says He’s Recorded Over 50 Songs in One Night

Lil Wayne continues to indicate that he’s a beast throughout the studio.

All through an interview on MTV’s Current Out, the Youthful Money founder instructed host Jamila Mustafa that he not too way back recorded as a lot as 53 songs in a single night. Wayne wouldn’t reveal what he plans to do with these 53 songs. Nonetheless, the knowledge is music to every Weezy followers’ ears.

“Everytime you go away the session and likewise you ask ‘Can I get what acquired from what I did tonight?’ and it comes once more as recordsdata of what you achieved from that night, my remaining recordsdata was 53,” Wayne talked about of his mind-blowing productiveness. “So I did 53 songs that night.”

Wayne’s routine night throughout the studio wouldn’t shock followers who know that the Funeral rapper has hundreds additional albums in his stash. Once more in January, Wayne instructed Zane Lowe that he’s acquired a minimal of 20 additional albums worth of songs saved in his vault.

“I’ve pretty followers,” Wayne instructed Lowe. “Nonetheless my followers all…in addition they know that after it’s put out, they already know I’m transferring on. They already know I acquired 20 additional albums already in my once more pocket.”

In numerous Weezy data, the New Orleans rapper formally has additional excessive 40 hits than Elvis Presley. Billboard confirmed the accomplishment remaining month (Feb. 11) after four songs from his Funeral album debuted on the Billboard Scorching 100 chart.

Watch the full episode of MTV’s Current Out with Lil Wayne beneath.