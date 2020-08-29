‘Like life itself’, a special relationship between Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel

Holly Berenson (Katherine Heigl) is responsible for a promising catering service, and Eric Messer (Josh duhamel) is a promising television director in the sports field. After a first date that can only be described as disastrous, the only thing they have in common is the antipathy that one feels towards the other and the love they both have for Sophie, their goddaughter. But when suddenly they are all that Sophie has left, Holly and Messer are forced to put their differences aside. Juggling their career ambitions and social agendas, they will have to seek common ground while living under the same roof.

Laughter assured by Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel

Ten years after his debut, The club of broken hearts (2000), and after going through different television series, Greg Berlanti took the lead in the romantic comedy Like life itself. It was the first time Josh duhamel, protagonist of this feature film together with Katherine Heigl, worked under the orders of the New York filmmaker, with whom he repeated experience in With love, Simon (2018).

Life as We Know It. USA, 2010. Comedy. 112 min. Dir: Greg Berlanti. Int .: Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel, Christina Hendricks, Josh Lucas, Jean Smart, Melissa McCarthy.

