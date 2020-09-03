‘Liarla Pardo’ returns on Sunday 6th with the visit of Pablo Motos and Carlos Latre

Cristina Pardo go back to Liarla Pardo, on Sunday 6, in the sixth after closing the best season in its history with an average of 7.3% and close to a million followers throughout its 40 deliveries broadcast live every Sunday.

The journalist premieres the fourth season of the program with new sections, new collaborators and pending live news every Sunday. In the edition of this Sunday, September 6, it will have the visit of Pablo Motos and the humorist Carlos Latre.

Also, Liarla Pardo it will continue to be aware of the breaking news in each program and in this new stage it premieres a casual current affairs section in which a special guest will join the usual collaborators each week: Gonzalo Miró, Marc Vidal and Roberto Brasero. The first to pass the discussion table will be Manu Sanchez and Anabel Alonso.

On the other hand, the space will premiere two new sections on nutrition and consumption and will feature Paco Marhuenda and Ramoncin to analyze everything that happened in politics during the week. Also, Robert Brazier will take care of the weather information.

The program of Cristina Pardo It is expanding its hours and starting on Sunday at 3:30 p.m., it will travel throughout Spain to be aware of the news and will follow the evolution of the pandemic and its political, social and economic repercussions.

The program presented by Cristina Pardo closed its best season in June both in terms of share and in viewers with an average of 7.3% and close to one million followers. The most watched program with the most share in its history was broadcast last season, on March 15, when it exceeded 2 million viewers, with 11.5% share.

