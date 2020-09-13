Liam Neeson tries to save his son in ‘One Night to Survive’

To veteran mercenary Jimmy Conlon (Liam Neeson), known as ‘the grave digger’, he is pursued by his past crimes in the pay of the Irish mafia in Brooklyn led by Shawn Maguire (Ed harris), but also the cop who has tracked him down for 30 years. When he learns that his son Mike (Joel kinnaman) is in danger, Jimmy has to choose between the criminal clan to which he has always belonged and his family, which he had abandoned long ago.

The union of Collet-Serra and Neeson

After Without identity (2011) and Non-Stop (Non-stop) (2014), A Night to Survive was the third film, out of a total of four, after shooting The passenger (2018), in which the Catalan director Jaume Collet-Serra and the Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson pooled their talents to bring a new action thriller to the big screen.

In addition to Liam Neeson, the cast members highlighted the presence of Ed harris, a four-time Golden Globe-winning Oscary nominee for his role in The Truman Show (1999). It was the first project they shared, leading the main cast alongside the Swede Joel kinnaman, who made his way into the American industry following his successful performance on the series The Killing.

Run All Night. USA, 2015. Thriller. 114 min. Dir .: Jaume Collet-Serra. Int .: Liam Neeson, Joel Kinnaman, Ed Harris, Vincent D’Onofrio, Génesis Rodriguez, Boyd Holbrook, Bruce McGill, Common, Holt McCallany.

