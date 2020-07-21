Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper lead ‘Team A’

El Coronel Hannibal Smith (Liam Neeson) is the leader of ‘Team A’, a special unit of Iraq war veterans, former Special Forces soldiers who were charged with a crime they did not commit. Hannibal is an expert planner of dangerous missions that require a team of extraordinarily competent and prepared men: Fenix ​​(Bradley Cooper) can achieve anything to make the unorthodox activities of the group possible; MA Barracus (Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson) is the team’s driver, and Murdock (Charlto Copley) is an exceptional pilot and an accredited madman.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Team A, version 2.0

Team A is the adaptation to the big screen of the popular television series of the 80s, which for almost 100 episodes was starring George Peppard, Mr. T, Dwight Schultz y Dirk Benedict. Joe Carnahan, with the production of 20th Century Fox, directed and participated in the development of the script for a story that did not succeed, despite the more than 100 million dollars invested in carrying it out.

A part of that budget was destined to have a powerful cast, led by Liam Neeson y Bradley Cooper, who shared the project for the first time. Among the cast members, the presence of the UFC fighter also stands out. Rampage Jackson, who had already met Bradley Cooper in Death wagon (2008).

The history of Team A It has also served as inspiration in Spanish cinema, where the story of Hannibal and company has been parodied on two occasions: The Aahhgg team (1989) and Team Yes (2007).

The A-Team. EE.UU., 2010. Acción. 121 min. Dir.: Joe Carnahan. Int.: Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Sharlto Copley, Jessica Biel, Patrick Wilson, Gerald McRaney.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.