Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Is ‘Getting More Serious’ – Hollywood News

Points are heating up between Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks. The couple is getting additional public with their romance after holding points on the down-low.

After first being observed collectively in Byron Bay, Australia in early Dec. 2019, Liam Hemsworth, 30, and model Gabriella Brooks, 23, are nonetheless going sturdy. Whereas they first started quietly courting down beneath, the pair paid a go to to the paparazzi infested, high-profile L.A. restaurant The Ivy on Feb. 27, 2020, the place they’ve been photographed as a pair. Now their romance is rising stronger by the day. “Points between Liam and Gabriella are undoubtedly attending to be additional vital since their lunch date at The Ivy alongside along with his brothers and some of his closest buddies. Liam was able to see how correctly she slot in alongside along with his relations and it merely meshed. He would possibly see vital potential with Gabby and could also be very rather a lot open to seeing the place points associate with her on a long-term basis,” a provide tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“One in all many points that Liam truly likes about her is that she lets him be himself and doesn’t put any stress on the connection. She lets points happen organically and doesn’t seem to have any expectations, which can be very liberating. It permits points to maneuver naturally for them and has solely launched them even nearer,” the insider continues.

“Gabby and Liam every bought right here into this up to date out of serious relationships, so it’s beautiful how shortly points progressed. Nevertheless all of it occurred so naturally. They’ve buddies in widespread in Sydney and in L.A., so mixing into each other’s lives has been seamless. It’s obvious they’re truly into each other and so they’re undoubtedly distinctive,” a second provide tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s humorous because of they every wished to take points slowly. Nevertheless genuinely, points have moved pretty shortly. They really like each other and have been spending a ton of time collectively.”

That’s Liam’s first new relationship in TEN YEARS! He was with ex-wife Miley Cyrus, 27, on and off from 2009-2019, they often wed in a pre-Christmas ceremony in Dec. 2018. Nevertheless points fell apart over the subsequent summer season the place they didn’t spend rather a lot time collectively. The tip bought right here when Miley was photographed kissing Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter poolside in bikinis whereas on an Italian journey in Aug. 2018. The next day her camp launched the couple’s separation. Shortly thereafter Liam filed for divorce, which was finalized in Jan. 2020. Miley has been courting Aussie singer Cody Simpson, 23, since Oct. 2018.