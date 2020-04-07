The legendary rock band KANSAS will be performing at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 pm. The entire state of Kentucky will be in its seventh air on the night of June 8.

The band having a profession spanning of 40 years with 15 studio albums and two 1 million-selling gold singles, “keep it up wayward son” and “Mud in the wind”.

The band had began the early 1970s and the band is at present comprised of drummer Phil Ehart, vocalist Billy Greer, keyboardist David Manion, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and predominant guitarist Richard Williams.

Kansas had been consistently performing throughout the globe. Together with it, the band has additionally made it potential to succeed in a very new viewers by creating in style video video games like Rockband and Guitar Hero. Their songs are additionally a part of varied televison exhibits resembling “supernatural” and “south park” and so they even have there jubilant presence in the movie trade.

Tickets will be obtainable on sunday 29 March at 10 am. Ticket costs are as $49, $69 and $95, additionally tickets will be obtainable on-line at OwensboroTickets.com.