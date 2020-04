Lee Fields believes that work is extra invaluable then time. Fields stated that “There are such a lot of issues occurring on the earth right now that may be seen as opposite to like,” “Persons are changing into a bit faraway from common traditions.” So he plan to make a song It Rains Love.

Lee Fields is an American soul singer who was born on 1951 in North Carolina, U.S. His first album was recorded as a single album in 1969 and continues to be lively.