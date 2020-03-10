Led Zeppelin Acquitted of Copyright Infringement in ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Case

WENN/Lia Toby/Patricia Schlein

Michael Skidmore has been in search of royalties from Jimmy Internet web page and Robert Plant since 2014, accusing them of infringing Spirit’s ‘Taurus’ to create their rock anthem.

Jimmy Internet web page and Robert Plant have gained one different dedication of their long-running approved spat with the trustee of songwriter Randy Wolfe (Randy California) over rock anthem “Stairway to Heaven”.

Michael Skidmore has been chasing the Led Zeppelin stars for royalties since 2014, claiming they infringed Spirit star Wolfe’s “Taurus” to create “Stairway to Heaven”.

Lawmakers handed a courtroom victory to the band in 2016 nevertheless Skidmore appealed the selection and scored a retrial closing 12 months.

Nevertheless now the Ninth Circuit Court docket docket of Appeals has reversed that ruling, insisting the distinctive verdict was the correct one and Led Zeppelin often will not be accountable of copyright infringement.

“The trial and attraction course of has been an prolonged climb up the Stairway to Heaven,” the model new verdict concludes. “The occasions and their counsel have acquitted themselves properly in presenting subtle questions of copyright laws. We affirm the judgment that Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ didn’t infringe Spirit’s ‘Taurus’.”

