Lebanese Cinderella?! Saudi Actor Mocked for “Shoe Moment” with Wifey Singer Layla Iskandar.. Watch

Social media pioneers circulated a now-deleted-video from a Cinderella converse current episode, launched by journalist Saleh Al-Rashed, web internet hosting Lebanese singer Layla Iskandar, partner of Saudi actor Yaqoub Alfarhan.

Inside the video, Alfarhan appears after Al-Rashed requested him to position the shoe on his partner’s foot, in resemblance to the Prince and Cinderella throughout the well-known fairy story, which he didn’t oppose to the least bit, fairly the alternative, he appeared to like it, reassuring his partner and the current host that he doesn’t care about detrimental suggestions.

Iskandar appeared shy of the “Cinderella second” at first, nonetheless then she carried out alongside after some persuasion from the host.

The viewers interacted broadly with the video, as some observed the conduct as pure and good from Alfarhan, and indicative of his good love and respect for his partner, whereas others judged his conduct and described it as unmanly, stressing that there are some particulars between a husband and partner that shouldn’t be exhibited in entrance of people.

Paradoxically, on the current, the needed good second didn’t reside as a lot as the nice outdated fairy story narrative, as a result of it turned out the size of the shoe was smaller than that of Iskandar’s foot.