‘Leaving class’ returns thanks to Amazon Prime Video

Feeling nostalgic for the past is something that is happening to many of us right now. Memories of other times lived often awaken good feelings when the experience of that moment was positive. Today this feeling invades us when we discover that Amazon Prime Video has recovered Afterclass, one of the adolescent series that accompanied many of us during that stage. That was my plan when I finished studying every day at the institute and I was waiting for a chapter after lunch. At that time there was no platform and you had to settle for the episode that the network broadcast every day. In my gang we were as hooked as millennials are now to Elite.

The fiction, which aired on Telecinco from 1997 to 2002, served as a springboard for many of its actors who are now quite famous. Some of them are Hugo Silva, Rodolfo Sancho, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Alejo Sauras, Leticia Dolera, Olivia Molina and Elsa Pataki, among others.

All ‘Out of Class’ seasons are on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has been determined to retrieve some of our favorite series from the past. The platform offers the chapters of The boarding school, Los Serrano, The boat, Dawson grows and now they are also all the seasons of Afterclass. The series recounts the adventures of a group of teenagers studying at the Seven Oaks Institute. It portrays the loves, heartbreak and troubles typical of any ‘teen’ story.

One of the cool things about seeing a series again is discovering how much its protagonists have changed. Elsa Pataky It is one of the most different, but not the only one. She was one of those who triumphed, as other members of the Cast of Afterclass they disappeared from the interpretive map once they closed this project. If you want to dip a little and entertain yourself, you already have a ‘revival’ marathon.

