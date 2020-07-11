‘Learning to live’, by Matan Yair, in ‘La cine de La 2’

Asher (Asher Lax) is a young man of 17 years, impulsive and with a great temperament, who is going through a difficult stage in high school. While his father Milo (Jacob Cohen) urges him to work in the family scaffolding business, his literature teacher Rami (Ami Smolartchik) wants you to focus on your studies for a better future. Torn between what he wants and what he must do, a sudden tragedy will make him choose one of the paths and test his maturity.

Asher Lax’s surprise

Learning to live It was the first feature film directed by Matan Yair, a first feature film that was very well received by the general public and critics in general. The movie triumphed at the Jerusalem Film Festival of the year 2017, winning the awards of Best Picture and Best Actor. This second prize went to a surprising Asher Lax, protagonist of the film and unknown in the world of Israeli cinema.

Among the cast members of Learning to live, which was also screened in the Toronto Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival, highlighted the presence of Keren Berger and Ami Smolartchik, whose respective roles are, to date, the last ones they have played for the big screen.

Pigumim (Scaffolding). Israel-Pol., 2017. Drama. 94 min. Dir.: Matan Yair. Int.: Keren Berger, Jacob Cohen, Asher Lax, Ami Smolartchik.

