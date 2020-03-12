Late-Night Shows Taped In New York Won’t Have Live Audiences Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus has impacted late-night reveals taped in New York Metropolis. As a result of issues over the COVID-19 outbreak, CBS’ The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Evening with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central’s The Every day Present with Trevor Noah will all tape with out a reside, in-studio viewers starting Monday, March 16. TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will tape tonight’s episode with out a studio viewers. HBO’s Final Week Tonight With John Oliver and Bravo’s Watch What Occurs Live With Andy Cohen will start taping with out an viewers on Sunday, March 15. The choice was made collectively among the many late-night reveals.

In related statements, the networks say the transfer is being made out of an abundance of warning relating to the unfold of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the state of affairs for future weeks. Air dates won’t be affected.

They add that there haven’t been any developments to trigger concern for audiences planning to attend the reveals tonight or tomorrow or who’ve attended in current weeks.

Los Angeles-based late-night reveals Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Late Present with James Corden, A Little Late with Lilly Singh and Actual Time with Invoice Maher haven’t moved to take away audiences. NY-based Saturday Evening Live is off till March 28 as a part of its common schedule.

Bee is conserving her humorousness in regards to the state of affairs. She says she’s going to as an alternative “do the present in entrance of a mirror, which I truly want. Regardless of the efforts being taken, we nonetheless have heard from Sean Spicer that tonight’s taping ‘was the most important viewers ever to witness an [taping of Full Frontal], interval, each in particular person and across the globe.’ Wow!”

TBS additionally confirmed that Conan’s remaining reveals this week have been pre-taped and that host Conan O’Brien is on an already scheduled hiatus for the subsequent two weeks.

From CBS: “Starting Monday, March 16, The Late Present with Stephen Colbert will movie with out a reside, in-studio viewers. This transfer is being made out of an abundance of warning relating to the unfold of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the state of affairs for future weeks. Per steerage from New York Metropolis officers, CBS and The Late Present are doing their half to assist lower the potential charge of transmission in our communities. There haven’t been any particular developments at The Ed Sullivan Theater to trigger concern for audiences with plans to attend the present tonight, tomorrow, or who’ve attended in current weeks. For a number of weeks, the crew on the theater has been taking all mandatory precautions to guard everybody who enters and works within the theater with enhanced cleansing and sanitizing procedures.”

From NBC: “The security of our visitors and staff is our prime precedence. As a precautionary measure, beginning Monday, March 16, we have now determined to droop reside audiences for The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Evening with Seth Meyers. Per steerage from New York Metropolis officers, the corporate is hoping to do its half to assist to lower the speed of transmission in our communities. Our reveals will proceed filming on their common schedule, and at the moment, there shall be no influence on air dates.

From Comedy Central: “Our prime precedence is the security of our visitors and employees. Starting Monday, March 16th, Comedy Central’s NY based mostly late night time collection, The Every day Present with Trevor Noah, will movie with out a reside, in-studio viewers. This transfer is being made out of an abundance of warning and concern relating to the unfold of the COVID-19 virus and per steerage from New York Metropolis officers to take applicable actions. There have been no developments at The Every day Present’s studio to trigger concern for viewers members who’ve plans to attend the present tonight or tomorrow. Measures have been taken to guard everybody who enters and works within the workplace and studio with enhanced cleansing and sanitizing procedures.”

From HBO: “As of this coming Sunday, March 15, Final Week Tonight With John Oliver will movie with out a reside, in-studio viewers. We’re taking this precaution in accordance with finest practices as outlined by New York Metropolis officers. We are going to proceed to observe the state of affairs.”

From TBS: “As a result of rising fears over COVID-19, and out of an abundance of warning, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will tape tonight’s episode with out a reside studio viewers.”

From Bravo: “The security of our visitors and staff is our prime precedence. As a precautionary measure, we have now determined to droop reside audiences for Watch What Occurs Live with Andy Cohen. Per steerage from New York Metropolis officers, the corporate is hoping to do its half to assist to lower the speed of transmission in our communities. Our present will proceed filming on its common schedule, and at the moment, there shall be no influence on air dates.”