‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Talks Trump’s Lies About Coronavirus, Flattening The Curve And Importance Of Avoiding Misinformation

On Sunday night time, John Oliver had a stripped-down model of Final Week Tonight. Like many speak exhibits, he has opted to not have a studio viewers in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This isn’t going to be our typical present,” he mentioned on a stark white set, admitting that the place they normally tape had confirmed instances of coronavirus so that they moved to a different set with a restricted crew.

He began by saying, “This was the week that the coronavirus, for many individuals within the U.S. appeared to go from an abstraction to a really actual menace.”

He mentioned he appeared to begin with Utah Jazz participant Rudy Gobert jokingly saying he was sick earlier than a sport after which touching each microphone and recorder at a press convention. It was later discovered that he examined optimistic for coronavirus and his group is now underneath quarantine in Oklahoma Metropolis for the foreseeable future.

Oliver joked that Gobert’s actions have been “silly sufficient” in comparison with the White Home, which reported the primary snow when it actually didn’t occur.

From right here, he started to interrupt down the week in coronavirus together with main sports activities occasions being suspended in addition to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks and quite a few political figures testing optimistic for COVID-19. “We’re clearly within the midst of a quickly escalating outbreak,” he factors out. “It’s tough to say the place issues stand.”

He then started his unpacking of Donald Trump’s dealing with of the outbreak. “Regardless of what Trump says, assessments should not obtainable in most locations to those that want them,” he mentioned. “Which suggests we cant correctly observe the virus or understand how rapidly it’s spreading. That’s not solely catastrophic as a result of we’re having to fly blind in combating this pandemic, it’s additionally deeply irritating particularly if you see how nations like South Korea ramped up their testing capabilities.”

He minimize to a clip of main infectious illness professional Anthony S. Fauci saying that our system of testing “isn’t geared to what we want proper now.” Then Oliver referred to as Trump’s “sedated” Oval Workplace speech in regards to the pandemic a “full mess” — primarily due to all of the lies he advised: “He managed to mistakenly declare that imports from Europe have been being minimize off which they weren’t; that insurers would waive copays not only for testing however for remedy which at current, they wont; and appear to suggest that Individuals in Europe couldn’t get again into the nation, which they’ll.”

He then threw it to a clip of Trump doing what he does greatest: minimizing the impression of the disaster as he mentioned the inventory market was “simply advantageous”.

“Nothing is okay right here,” Oliver mentioned. “The president’s response has sadly been characterised by disorganization and lies.” He continued to unpack Trump’s lies from his Rose Backyard press convention on Friday the place he referred to as the pandemic a Nationwide Emergency — which was good, however as Oliver mentioned, “there was loads there that was fairly regarding.”

Specifically, he shook arms leisurely with many and touched the microphone quite a few occasions after interacting with individuals who have been uncovered to individuals who examined optimistic for coronavirus whereas at Mar-a-lago.

Then, when a reporter requested him about disbanding the White Home pandemic workplace, he prevented the query and mainly insulted the reporter saying, “That’s a nasty query. I didn’t do it. I don’t know something about it.”

Oliver responded to that with: “That may be a degree of dodging duty that Trump has been perfecting ever since he was not in Vietnam.”

Trump additionally mentioned that Google is constructing an internet site that may drive individuals to testing services and Google instantly clarified saying that they’re within the early phases of growth on the location and they’re going to roll out within the Bay Space with the hope of increasing extra broadly over time.

That is the place Oliver will get really honest. “That is irritating and very unnerving and it’s actively contributing to a way of confusion within the coutry, he mentioned. “It might be greatest to place the president apart — don’t fear, there may be going to be ample time to be completely livid with him later — however the truth is, regardless that this shouldn’t be the case, it appears we’re going to be a bit of bit on our personal right here and due to that, it is likely to be value going over some primary guidelines that well being consultants say we should always all completely be following to assist stem this outbreak.”

He gave some levity to the insanity by enjoying a Tik Tok video of a bit of hamster giving some tips on stopping the unfold of coronavirus: washing arms, coughing right into a tissue, sporting masks solely you probably have signs, staying house if sick and social distancing.

“Tik Tok hamster is my favourite factor on the planet,” Oliver gushed. “It’s really unhappy {that a} hamster simply genuinely provided extra helpful public well being recommendation in a single 12 second Tik Tok than the president has in a number of addresses to the nation.”

Oliver talked in regards to the significance of “flattening the curve” saying that it’s going to sluggish the unfold of the virus with out overwhelming the healthcare system. He added that we should assist and look out for healthcare staff and those that are most inclined. Additionally vital is to cease the unfold of misinformation.

He mentioned there’s a variety of “dangerous busllshit” on the market like Alex Jones’s anti-coronavirus toothpaste, commentators evaluating coronavirus to the swine flu and Geraldo Rivera ridiculously saying that when you can maintain your breath for 10 seconds you don’t coronavirus.

“There’s a ton of misinformation on the market… so please watch out earlier than forwarding or retweeting stuff that you simply have no idea to be true,” Oliver mentioned. “Our private actions are actually going to depend right here.”

He continued, “Even when you’re not anxious about getting this virus different individuals, particularly the aged and immunosuppressed merely don’t have that luxurious so it’s a good suggestion to deal with these precautions such as you would the flu shot — you don’t get the flu shot only for you. You get it for everybody else. All of us have an actual duty to 1 different proper now as a result of the alternatives we make will contribute on to how unhealthy this disaster will get.”

As a deal with to his viewers, he put a 30-second countdown clock and gave them a chance to vent their frustrations in regards to the coronavirus out loud. For Oliver, it was the Liverpool Soccer Membership and the way the Premier League has suspended all fixtures till April 4.

He ended on a hopeful be aware and a way of neighborhood. “I do know issues are at present very scary issues are going to be bizarre for whereas….the truth that that’s true makes it much more vital that going ahead we’re going to want to look out for each other — and never simply by way of containing the transmission of this virus — however in phrases the financial impression that is going to have on those that will be unable to climate it.”

Oliver provides that this shall be an unsettling, isolating and lonely time and urged individuals to name and attain out to those that are susceptible or really feel remoted. He additionally prompt to donating to a neighborhood meals financial institution (some could be discovered feedingamerica.org).

“Strive your greatest to tune out and never cross on misinformation within the upcoming weeks from sources like, sadly, the president,” he mentioned. “Pay extra consideration to reliable info from the CDC, consultants like Anthony Fauci and naturally, Tik Tok hamsters.”

This can mark the final episode of Final Week Tonight for some time and Oliver mentioned that they are going to be again in some kind within the close to future. He urged for individuals to deal with themselves and one another earlier than signing off and saying, “Keep secure and good night time.”