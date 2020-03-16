‘Last Man Standing’ & ‘The Orville’ Join List Of Shows Shut Down Over Coronavirus

Fox’s Tim Allen comedy Final Man Standing had been a final man standing among the many broadcast collection at the moment in manufacturing, hoping to wrap its eighth season amid the escalating coronavirus disaster. With two manufacturing days left, together with the season finale taping on Tuesday, March 17, the studio behind the multi-camera comedy, DTS’ 20th Century Fox TV, on Sunday afternoon opted to droop manufacturing. The sitcom had already determined to forego reside viewers for the finale.

Different collection in the same scenario, together with CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, which additionally was imagined to tape its season finale Tuesday evening with out viewers earlier than scrapping the plans on Friday, and NBC single-camera comedy Superstore, which additionally had solely the season finale left, are shutting down for the season, with no plans to return and movie the finales when the coronavirus menace subsides.

The producers of Final Man Standing are leaving the door open to coming again for the ultimate 2 days of manufacturing and end the episode. The present shutdown for all Disney TV Studios collection, together with Final Man Standing and The Orville, is for 3 weeks.

‘The Orville’

Fox



Seth MacFarlane’s house dramedy The Orville had been mulling entering into hiatus for the previous few days. The collection is transferring from its unique community house, Fox, to Hulu for its upcoming third season.

Final Man Standing and The Orville have been among the many final TV collection to not droop manufacturing over COVID-19 issues.

