Larry Owens, Lauren Yee, Cecily Strong, More Set for 24 Hour Plays: Live Podcast! Tapings

The preliminary line-up of performers has been revealed for the March 16 taping of the The 24 Hour Performs: Keep Podcast!. The recording will occur at WNYC’s Greene Space in SoHo.

Colin Donnell (Nearly Nicely-known), Larry Owens (A Uncommon Loop), Richard Kind (Distinctive Stable Album: Co-op), Playbill’s Seth Rudetsky, and Saturday Evening time Keep stable member Cecily Sturdy will perform roles in the middle of the event, with additional names to be launched at a later date.

The four playwrights chosen to create works are Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole), Mac Rogers (Hail Satan), and Shara Feit (Youthful Women of Valor). Zi Alikhan, Isaac Butler, and Mia Walker will direct.

Inside the span of 24 hours, each playwright will craft a quick play that will then be carried out by the stable of performers in entrance of a dwell viewers and subsequently was the podcast. Each episode will operate two performs.

For additional knowledge, go to 24HourPlays.com .