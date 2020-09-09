‘La Voz’: Antena 3 premieres a new edition with news on Friday, September 11

The voice returns to Antena 3 with more power than ever. The most watched talent show of last year premieres a new edition next Friday 11 of September in prime time. Presented by Eva Gonzalez, The voice A new course begins in which coaches will try to find the most powerful voices in the country and start a musical career.

Laura Pausini, Alejandro Sanz, Antonio Orozco and Pablo López They will take their seats in this new edition that promises more excitement and much more talent. Four spectacular artists from the national and international scene who lead the sales lists and who will be responsible for turning their chairs on the set.

This time, the talent it will be much more transmedia, more digital and adapted to new consumer habits. As part of this strategy, a new parallel phase called The return, with Miriam Rodríguez as the fifth coach, in which some discarded contestants will have the opportunity to return to the final phase of the program.

The ‘Blind Auditions’ start

During this phase, the coaches will be able to listen to the contestants selected in a casting that has traveled through different Spanish cities. Each coach will select 15 applicants to form your team and go to the ‘Assaults’ with the best voices.

In ‘Blind Auditions’, Coaches will be able to use Block to prevent another Coach from pressing the button. The Curtain will return, the great curtain that will cover the stage during the performance of some candidates and that will allow spectators to feel the same sensation as the coaches when they do not see the candidate, until it has been determined which team they will go to.

‘La Voz’ gets bigger with ‘El Regreso’

The program continues to be renewed in Spain at the same time as the format does so internationally. The new edition of Antena 3 will have a new phase: ‘The return’, an innovative digital format that comes from the hand of Catalana Occidente Grupo Insurer. It will have Miriam Rodriguez as the fifth coach and will have the objective of giving a second chance to discarded contestants by the coaches on set in the different phases of the program.

After each gala of The voice A new installment of ‘El Regreso’ will be available on Antena 3 on ATRESplayer. On the Atresmedia platform, viewers will be able to discover how Miriam Rodríguez works with the talents before their duel, their opinions and their decisions, which will directly affect the deliveries of the original format.

Miriam Rodriguez, who was already an advisor to Pablo López in the last edition, returns to the program as the fifth coach to be in charge of deciding who has that second chance. He will be forming his own team of 12 candidates, giving a second option to some voices that, otherwise, would have been left without a place.

The talents chosen to have this new opportunity will face each other during the ‘Blind Auditions’, ‘Assaults’ and ‘Battles’ phases. At the end of all these confrontations, only three contestants will remain, who will fight in a duel to get a single place that will take them directly to the final stages of The voice. It will thus become a full-fledged contestant to clinch victory, being a fundamental phase for the evolution of the edition.

The talent show, produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Boomerang TV, it became the most successful last year, being the most viewed of all 2019. After being the most followed premiere of the last three years with almost 4 million viewers, the audience has made of The voice the most watched program of its time slot. During the 23 galas broadcast so far, the talent has achieved an 18.7% audience share and an average of 2,719,000 viewers, being the most viewed edition of the last three years.

In this second course of talent in Antenna 3, which can also be seen through Antena 3 International, the program will feature impressive advisors who will assist coaches in the battle phase. Sebastian Yatra will be the advisor to Pablo López, Carlos Rivera will help Laura Pausini, Bad rodriguez will be the right hand of Antonio Orozco and Tini will occupy the sofa next to Alejandro Sanz.

