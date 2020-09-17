‘La Valla’: Julia pretends to be Sara so Hugo can get a job

At second episode of The fence, titled My sister sara, Julia He decides to stay, even if he puts his life at risk. Her mother has got Hugo and her a job in sector 1like servants in a minister’s house. Julia is forced to change her appearance to resemble the most of his sister Sara. With this employment contract they believe that the girl is going to be returned to them. But Marta has been taken to a medical center where she experiments with children. The director of this center is Alma, the same woman who has hired them at her home.

Meanwhile, the police, led by the new head of State Security, Enrique, manages to identify Julia as the murderer they were looking for. Your photo is on all public screens. The police show up at her home where they find her boyfriend Carlos waiting for her. That night Julia waits for him uselessly: the news announces his arrest and death.

The starting point of The fence

Eight months after The fence will premiere in ATRESplayer, the original series of Atresmedia Television created by Daniel Ecija it is already broadcast open in Antenna 3. This fiction is set in a not too distant future, in the year 2045, where the scarcity of natural resources has led to dictatorial regimes that have assumed power in a large part of Western democracies, including Spain.

Under this context, life in rural areas becomes impossible, the capital has been divided into two tightly closed regions: Sector 1 (the government and the privileged) and Sector 2 (the rest). The only way to pass from one area to another is to cross the fence that separates them, for which it will be an essential requirement to have the regulatory safe-conduct.

This is the starting point of a story that will lead the viewer to meet Julia, Hugo, Emilia … a family that struggles to recover little Marta, in the hands of the government. A story of survival, of betrayals, of great secrets and in which a crime will pursue its protagonists.

The production of Atresmedia is starred by a cast of great and renowned performers such as Olivia Molina, Unax Ugalde, Ángela Molina, Abel Folk and Eleonora Wexler.

