‘La cocinera de Castamar’: the actors of the new Antena 3 series

Atresmedia starts filming Castamar’s cook, his new series for Antena 3 prime time, which will also be available on ATRESplayer PREMIUM. The fiction, produced by Buendía Estudios, is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Fernando J. Múñez, set in 18th century Madrid.

Actors Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enríquez and Hugo Silva lead the cast of protagonists of ‘La cocinera de Castamar’. They are joined by Maxi Iglesias, Silvia Abascal, Nancho Novo, María Hervás, Paula Usero, Fiorella Faltoyano, Jean Cruz, mJaime Zataraín, Marina Gatell, Mónica López and Agnés Llobet, among others.

The new Antena 3 fiction tells the story of Clara Belmonte (Michelle Jenner) and Diego, the Duke of Castamar (Roberto Enríquez), both with a painful past, but whose lives will change when they meet. They will have to fight against one of the great obstacles of the time if they want to be together: the difference of classes, in addition to facing the thirst for revenge of Enrique de Arcona (Hugo Silva).

This is ‘The Cook of Castamar’

Madrid, 1720. Clara Belmonte arrives in Castamar fleeing from a painful past to work in the palace kitchen.

The death of her father accused of treason has disrupted her life plans and made her ill with agoraphobia. The young woman takes refuge in the kitchen to survive and turns her work into her great passion. On her plates she pours her hopes, her illusions and the conviction that we will all be the same when we all eat the same.

In the Palace, he cooks for Diego, Duke of Castamar. Widowed and with a bleak past, which Clara’s arrival changes life. Little by little they realize that they are in love. The class difference is the main obstacle for them to be together. But not the only one. His mother, Doña Mercedes, determined that the duchy has offspring, tries to get her son to marry the noble Amelia Castro. To do this, she has the help of Enrique de Arcona, the Marquis de Soto. A man who hides his true intentions and who is willing to do anything to get his revenge.

