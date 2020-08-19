‘La cocinera de Castamar’ completes the cast and starts filming in Madrid and Segovia

Curious choice of Atresmedia. The revival of Los Hombres de Paco is underway with Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva but this is not the only project where the actors will appear. They will also be the protagonists of Castamar’s cook, than has completed its cast and started filming, as you can see from the image that heads the news.

It is based on the novel by the Madrid writer Fernando J. Múñez. It is set in the capital in 1720. Clara Belmonte (Michelle Jenner) arrives in Castamar fleeing a painful past to work in the palace kitchen. The death of her father accused of treason has disrupted her life plans and made her ill with agoraphobia. The young woman takes refuge in the kitchen to survive and turns her work into her great passion. On her plates she pours her hopes, her illusions and the conviction that we will all be the same when we all eat the same.















In the Palace, he cooks for Diego, Duke of Castamar (Roberto Enríquez). Widowed and with a bleak past, to which Clara’s arrival changes life. Little by little they realize that they are in love. The class difference is the main obstacle for them to be together. But not the only one.

His mother, Doña Mercedes, determined that the duchy has offspring, tries to get her son to marry the noble Amelia Castro. To do this, she has the help of Enrique de Arcona (Hugo Silva), the Marquis de Soto. A man who hides his true intentions and who is willing to do anything to get his revenge.





The project headed by Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva also has Roberto Enríquez (Vis a vis), Maxi Iglesias (Disappeared), Silvia Abascal (Pirates), Nancho Novo (Fariña), María Hervás (The village), Fiorella Faltoyano (Love in troubled times), Marina Gatell (Absolute majority), Mónica López (Power lineage) and Paula Usero (Luimelia). They are filming the episodes between Madrid and Segovia, following the health security measures.









The script coordinators are Carlos Martín and Ignasi Rubio in a team of scriptwriters with Irma Correa, Javi Hogaldo, Susana López, Carlos Vila. It is scheduled to premiere on Antena 3 primetime.







This Atresmedia project is designed for Antena 3











