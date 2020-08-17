‘La casa de papel’: First images of Úrsula Corberó and Miguel Ángel Silvestre on the set

The fifth season of The paper house it will be the last. As if they did not want to miss the shot in what will be its final chapter, the creator Álex Pina has trusted in Miguel Angel Silvestre as the main signing of the season. No details of his character are known but already He has been seen on the set with Úrsula Corberó, known as Tokio, a robber as tough as she is sensitive in the most unexpected moments.

In the images you can see the two actors with masks, following the security protocol while they are not filming. Corberó wears a top with a leather jacket and Silvestre is all muscles, with a white tank top and a jacket in hand. From the looks of it, a new addition is coming for rock-themed action scenes.









Of the fifth season of the Netflix series, which has finally been able to start filming after the coronavirus pandemic that paralyzed audiovisual activity, it has only been anticipated that they will move “from a chess game (an intellectual strategy) to a war strategy: attack and containment”, as explained by the creator Álex Pina to the Entertainment Weekly magazine.

He also warned that “every thirty seconds things happen and dislodge the characters” and that the band will be against the ropes and in irreversible situations. In fact, the first question is what will happen to the Professor played by Álvaro Morte. The last time we saw him he had been found by an Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) as pregnant as she was relentless.











Iconic actors such as Álvaro Morte, Jaime Lorente, Itziar Ituño, Úrsula Corberó, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric and Miguel Herrán will return, the character of Belén Cuesta will be exploited and, in addition to Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Patrick Criado also joins the cast, an actor known for series like The invisible line and Sea of ​​plastic.











